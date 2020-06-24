lorry
Telsa rival Nikola Motor unveils hydrogen lorry for Europe
The Nikola Tre is a long-range low-emission truck destined for the European Market
Low emission lorries to pay less under new HGV levy changes
But concerns raised that owners of hybrid passenger cars will be forced to pay more when changes to eco-friendly car discounts kick in
DVSA checks find hundreds of lorries cheating emissions standards
Random checks across the UK catch 293 lorries fitted with 'cheat devices' designed to give false emissions readings