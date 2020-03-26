London Array
London Array smashes offshore wind farm record
Giant offshore wind farm sets new monthly record as output for the year supports more than 600,000 homes
Foreign investment in UK green energy climbs
New figures reveal overseas investors backed 61 UK renewable energy projects last year
Windy winter delivers power record for world's largest offshore wind farm
London Array produces 1.5TWh in the six months to April 2014, new figures confirm
At what point should the offshore wind industry start worrying?
London Array and Forewind ditch plans for 2.2GW of new offshore wind capacity in one day, but DECC maintains the industry has a bright future
London Array expansion plans ditched
Consortium behind world's largest offshore wind farm says concerns over birdlife make planned extension to 1GW impossible
Dong Energy to sell half London Array stake for £644m
Deal would see Canadian pension fund take over 25 per cent of world's largest offshore wind farm
London Array to sell off grid links for £459m
Ofgem hails largest offshore wind transmission deal to date as Vestas unveils its biggest wind turbine blade on the Isle of Wight
The UK's biggest offshore wind farms
As the Prime Minister cuts the ribbon on London Array, BusinessGreen runs down the largest wind farms generating power off the British coastline
Cameron cuts ribbon on world's largest offshore wind farm
Prime Minister hails landmark London Array offshore wind farm, as campaigners urge him to build on success of renewables sector
Masdar poised to invest £1bn with UK Green Investment Bank
Abu Dhabi renewable energy firm to sign MoU in London as China and EDF step up plans to collaborate on new nuclear projects
London Array cements title as world's largest wind farm as last turbine comes online
Developers confirms all 175 of London Array's offshore wind turbines are now fully operational
World's largest offshore wind farm slots in final turbine
630MW London Array due for completion next spring as National Rail agrees to let offshore energy cables cross its tracks
London Array seeks consent for 240MW extension
Developers confident phase two of huge offshore wind farm will meet approval conditions designed to protect birdlife
Blue Transmission in line for £482m offshore wind grid link
Consortium including Barclays and Macquarie Capital Group becomes preferred candidate to own London Array transmission assets
World's largest wind farm erects first offshore wind turbine
London Array developer hails milestone as first two Siemens turbines are installed... just 173 to go
Tidal energy could power giant Thames Estuary airport
Norman Foster's plans for a new £50bn aviation, rail and communications hub features 5km long tidal array
'Hostilities have ceased' - Green quotes of the week
Who said what in the world of green business this week
London Array fires up boosters to meet 2012 deadline
Offshore wind farm owned by E.ON, Dong Energy and Masdar brings in extra vessels to prevent three-month delay
Red-throated divers threaten future of London Array offshore wind farm
Fate of second 370MW phase of world's largest offshore wind farm at risk from population of birds
Substations installed as £1bn London Array remains on course
First phase of world's largest offshore wind farm set for completion by end of next year
Four in the running for £1.1bn offshore wind farm links
Ofgem announces shortlist of bidders to own and operate cables to London Array, Gwynt y Môr and Lincs wind farms
First foundation laid for London Array
Project moving "off the shore and into the water", says chief executive of Dong Energy
Walney offshore wind farm under starter's orders
First part of wind farm set to generate power from December after overcoming cabling issues
Fair wind for turbine firms as London Array signs €2bn of supply deals
Consortium inks tranche of megadeals, as Ofgem edges towards awarding offshore wind farm connection contracts