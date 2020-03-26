livestock
Going green: Just Eat delivers massive spike in vegan orders
Just Eat data shows a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in orders of vegan dishes through January to March
Cargill promises to tackle climate impact of beef business
US agri-giant sets out plans to boost sustainable farming practices across its North American beef supply chain in a bid to cut emissions by 30 per cent by 2030
Hidden cost of feeding grain to farm animals to hit $1.32tn a year
Campaigners say humans must address the huge hidden costs of industrial farming, such as wasted food and calories
Why eating grass-fed beef isn't going to help fight climate change
Tara Garnett explores new research that confirms grazing livestock - even in a best-case scenario - are net contributors to the climate problem
BusinessGreen Insight Report: Tackling livestock emissions
New report explores the exciting new market for feeds capable of slashing agricultural emissions