Lithium Ion
BMW becomes first carmaker to join responsible mining initiative
Carmakers are coming under increasing pressure to ensure the materials used for electric vehicle production are responsibly sourced
Lithium ion battery scientists scoop Nobel Prize for Chemistry
Committee awards prestigious prize to three scientists, declaring development of lithium ion batteries have made 'a fossil fuel-free world possible'
Lithium rush? Cornish mining firm closes £1.4m fundraising round
Cornish Lithium believes the county could be rich in resource required to help feed growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems
Chinese subsidy cut prompts first ever fall in EV sales
Subsidy cut in China prompted global dip in sales figures, reports suggest
Johnson must 'match rhetoric with action' on battery development, says industry
Open letter in today's Guardian calls on Prime Minister to set out a 'roadmap' to ensure electricity system boosts flexible generation and storage
BNEF: Energy storage to surge past 1,000GW worldwide by 2040 as costs halve
Expectations for stationary energy battery storage market continue to surge, as influential analyst house revises up deployment forecasts
Anesco completes latest battery storage project, boosting portfolio to 147MW
Project located near Manchester comprises sixteen 1.25MW lithium ion containers, providing a total storage capacity of 20MW
Cornish mining firm banks £1m investment for lithium hunt
Latest funding round will help bankroll Cornish Lithium's exploration activities
Cornish batteries? Scientists embark on satellite search for lithium reserves
Experts believe Cornwall may hold significant deposits of the valuable mineral, which is in increasing demand globally for use in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage
Toyota Group snaps up stake in lithium mining outfit in $224m deal
Trading arm Toyota Tshusho shells out A$282 to acquire 15 per cent stake in Australia's Orocobre
Northvolt charges up plans for Europe's biggest battery factory
The 32GWh lithium-ion battery factory will have similar capacity to Tesla's US gigafactory
Hyperdrive secures supply of Nissan LEAF battery technology
Lithium ion battery firm becomes first to use Nissan's technology in own products
Has demand for batteries sparked a new rush for lithium?
Brian Paes-Braga, 28-year-old CEO of resource exploration firm Lithium X, believes lithium batteries can help wean the world off fossil fuels
Land, air and sea - Hyperdrive Innovation and the growing demand for battery storage
Managing director of Sunderland-based Hyperdrive Innovations, Stephen Irish, talks plans for battery storage across land, air, sea, and ice
Nissan claims tech breakthrough could boost EV battery life
Japanese carmaker says new research into the structure of silicon monoxide could extend the driving range of EVs
Perpetual V2G: A simple solution to the idling dilemma
BusinessGreen's Transport Technology award winner explains how its anti-idling technology can allow businesses to keep mobile power while saving emissions
E.ON starts construction of 5MW battery storage system
German energy giant teams up with Aachen University to build world's first modular battery storage system
Electric vehicle battery market to reach $22bn by 2020
Pike Research attributes upswing in market to new wave of electric cars and technological advances
Scotland to build 'world's first' battery powered passenger ferries
Ferguson Shipbuilders bags £20m contract to build two seagoing roll-on roll-off hybrid ferries
Electric vehicle battery supply set to outstrip demand by 2013
Bloomberg New Energy Finance predicts smaller players will struggle to survive in increasingly competitive market
THINK recharged again following latest bankruptcy
Russian investor hopes for third time lucky at Norwegian electric car maker as new model mooted for 2012
China plans 10 million green car park-and-charge points
Manufacturers reveal plans for millions of electric vehicle charge points and hundreds of hydrogen refuelling stations
Ford unveils new electric Focus at Consumer Electronics Show
Ford reveals Focus Electric as General Motors agrees license with US government to improve lithium-ion batteries
ActaCell powers up lithium-ion battery production
US startup secures $6.2m in government funding to help deliver volume production