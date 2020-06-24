Lima 2014
Geneva climate meeting kicks off with updated negotiating text
New text pushes commitment to 'achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions'
US and India to announce joint climate change action during Obama visit
Obama hopes to sustain global warming momentum next month
Lima deal paves path to pragmatic and imperfect Paris Treaty
The denouement to the Lima Summit may have been wearingly familiar, but it raises hopes for a 'we'll do what we can' climate treaty that would deliver a major boost to the global green economy
Lima Call for Climate Action - The reaction
BusinessGreen runs through all the reaction to the latest UN climate agreement
Lima Summit: Late deal paves way for global round of national climate action
Tense negotiations end with roadmap to next year's crucial climate summit in Paris, but campaigners warn it does not go far enough
Lima Summit: Talks continue through the night as latest text sparks angry response
Old divisions remain firmly in place as the talks run into extra time
Lima Summit: Deep divisions continue to mar final day of talks
Officials release condensed draft negotiating text in an attempt to break long-running deadlock
Lima Summit: Tensions mount as negotiators make slow progress
Diplomats play down hopes of a major breakthrough in Lima as countries remain split over dividing lines between industrialised and developing nations
Lima Summit: US downplays hopes of India climate pact, as UN launches Gigaton campaign
Ed Davey throws weight behind 'carbon bubble' hypothesis, as Greenpeace apologises to hosts over protest stunt and UNEP launches 1 Gigaton Coalition
Lima Summit: Hopes build for 'Paris Alliance' as Lima Summit edges towards climate deal
The Lima Summit is making progress - an ambitious global climate treaty could well be on the horizon
Green Climate Fund will get $200m from Australia after Tony Abbott's about-turn
Prime minister had previously disparaged the international fund designed to help poor countries adapt to climate change, and said Australia would not contribute
Australia named worst-performing industrial country on climate change
Performance index released at Lima climate talks puts Denmark in the best-performing slot, followed by Sweden and Britain
New Climate targets will boost the global market for Climate Innovations
Hero Prins of Climate-KIC explains how the recent flurry of new international climate targets is good news for entrepreneurs
Lord Stern calls for "dynamic" international climate change treaty
Influential economist warns that insisting on a legally-binding treaty could prove to be "a serious mistake"
Speculation over Indian emissions goal fuels hopes of Lima Summit progress
Lima Summit enjoys encouraging progress, but poorer nations remain frustrated about slow progress on climate funding pledges
Germany redoubles emission-reduction efforts with wide-ranging green economy plan
Domestic energy efficiency, electric cars, and renewables all set to benefit as German government approves plan to meet emissions targets
Time to show carbon markets matter in Lima
Dirk Forrister of the International Emissions Trading Association explains why blue chip firms want to see progress at Lima on linking growing carbon markets
Lima climate change talks best chance for a generation, say upbeat diplomats
Hopes rise for global warming deal after US-China carbon commitments inject much-needed momentum into Peru talks
UN climate change deal must have legally binding targets, says EU
Time is running out for agreeing legal framework for emissions cuts, EU official warns
Rich countries 'backsliding' on climate finance
$10bn pledged for Green Climate Fund to help countries cope with global warming falls short of original commitment, say UN observers
IEA chief: act on climate or "say goodbye to the world we are used to"
Leaders must send strong signal at Paris climate change conference to deliver four-fold increase in clean energy investment, Fatih Birol warns
Norway and UK sowing forest finance seeds ahead of New York Climate Summit
COP 20 President Manuel Pulgar-Vidal sets out recipe for successful New York and Lima climate summits