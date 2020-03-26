Lightsource
Taking the plunge: Northumbrian Water and Lightsource BP explore 10 solar farm deal
Days after announcing plans to source 100 per cent renewables, water firm reveals new 10GWh solar power push
As BP sees the light in solar, oil is becoming a darker stain for investors
BP's $200m Lightsource injection may be a drop in the ocean for the UK oil giant, but it demonstrates growing recognition of the risks of fossil fuels
BP returns to solar with $200m Lightsource investment
Oil giant to acquire 43 per cent in Europe's largest solar developer, which will be rebranded Lightsource BP
Macquarie and Lightsource team up for Indian solar investment
UK Climate Investments, part of Macquarie's Green Investment Group, enters into partnership with UK-based solar developer
Lightsource and BlackRock announce £1bn solar acquisition spree
Solar developer and asset management giant plan to consolidate secondary UK solar market by targeting 1GW of installed capacity acquisitions over the next three years
Successful take-off: Private wire solar farm credited with saving Belfast Airport £100,000
10 months on from opening of Belfast solar farm, airport is sourcing over a quarter of its power from the site