Lightcast

'We must unite to tackle this': Upskilling crisis damaging UK's chances of meeting net zero goals

Skills

'We must unite to tackle this': Upskilling crisis damaging UK's chances of meeting net zero goals

Just 42 per cent of energy sector workers feel that businesses in the sector are ready to meet the UK’s energy targets

clock 06 July 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read