'Freeze out fossil fuels' to combat climate breakdown, study urges
Research has found only a tiny proportion of people are making the most effective lifestyle changes to shrink their carbon footprint
Third of Britons have stopped or reduced eating meat - report
Figures from Waitrose suggest animal welfare, environmental and health concerns driving sea change in UK diet
Plastics ban, circular design, zero emission deliveries: IKEA unveils new sustainability strategy
Fresh package of measures outlined today as part of the flatpack giant's plan to become a 'climate positive' business by 2030
'One stop shop': New website reveals secrets of greener living
One Home website will act as a guide for living a low-carbon lifestyle, says founder Angela Terry