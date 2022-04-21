LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution leads $9bn push to create mines-to-manufacturing battery supply chain

Automotive

New Indonesian venture announced just days after similar project unveiled by key rival China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), as concerns grow that sector could face a global supply crunch

21 April 2022
