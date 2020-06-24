lego
CDP: Corporate supply chains could deliver a gigaton of carbon savings
Investor research group urges more corporates to push suppliers to deliver cost effective emissions reduction
First sustainable Lego pieces to go on sale
Range including leaves, bushes and trees made entirely from plant-based plastic sourced from sugar cane will be available later this year
LEGO builds bolder climate targets
Danish toy giant reveals it is aiming for further 10 per cent boost in CO2 efficiency per Lego brick by 2020 alongside cuts in supply chain emissions