'Clear, long-term, detailed': Nationwide leads host of firms in demand for UK home retrofit strategy

Policy

EXCLUSIVE: Nationwide Building Society, British Gas, Rockwool and E.ON among cross-sector firms calling for detailed government policy to drive green home upgrades

clock 18 August 2021 • 5 min read
