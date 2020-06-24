legal action
Governments and firms in 28 countries sued over climate crisis - report
More than 1,300 legal actions over global heating brought since 1990, say researchers
'Dramatic growth': UN reports surge in green laws since 1972
But weak enforcement means many environmental threats continue to escalate
Heathrow expansion faces yet more legal wrangles over climate impact
Friends of the Earth claims decision to build a third runway at Heathrow is unlawful as it fails to take into account the UK's climate change obligations
Global briefing...Heatwave melts Swedish mountain
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Climate change made today's heatwaves more likely, but what does that mean for businesses?
As scientists confirm the current global heatwave was made twice as likely by manmade climate change, lawyers warn of increased risk of litigation relating to extreme weather events
Is there a legal case for setting more ambitious UK carbon targets?
Campaign group Plan B will find out today whether it will be granted a full hearing to challenge the UK government over its failure to set more ambitions statutory emissions goals
Could better understanding of climate science land more businesses in court?
Increased ability to foresee climactic events is in turn heightening the need for businesses and governments to manage risk and harm, according to a new scientific paper
ClientEarth challenges government over Clean Growth Plan delay
Environmental law group raises possibility of legal action if government "continues to kick this can down the road"
ClientEarth sets 'red lines' as deadline looms for government's air quality plan
Environmental law firm sets out four key conditions it says the UK's imminent plan for dealing with air pollution must meet
Air quality post-Brexit: Blue sky thinking or foggy future?
The government is being forced to take tougher action on air pollution because of EU rules, so how clean will our air be without them?
Mainstream Renewable Power wins dispute over offshore wind contract withdrawal
Mainstream wins appeal over Low Carbon Contracts Company decision to terminate Contract for Difference for 450MW Neart na Gaoithe
Heathrow has got the green light, but could environmental concerns still stop the third runway?
Heathrow expansion faces host of potential legal challenges on air quality, noise and climate - Is Boris Johnson right, is a third runway undeliverable?
Treasury accused of 'blocking' proposals to meet EU air pollution limits
ClientEarth's case against Defra over UK plans to meet EU regulations begins, as alliance of doctors and nurses urge bloder action to tackle air pollution
UK air pollution court battle fast-tracked
ClientEarth's legal challenge over government air quality plans will now be heard by the High Court in October
A property investor's need-to-know guide for environmental risk
CBRE's Julie Townsend explains the differences between UK and overseas environmental laws - and reveals how to steer clear of key risks
Good Energy to reignite battle with Ecotricity over 'greenest energy' title
Good Energy says it plans to challenge ASA ruling declaring that its arch rival supplies "Britain's greenest energy"
Fund managers who ignore climate risk 'could face legal action'
Pension and investment fund managers have a duty to reduce the risk global warming poses to the world economy, green law firm warns
How courts could force big emitters to clean up their act
ClientEarth's James Thornton says asking courts to issue rulings that force polluters to change their behaviour could be the way forward in the tricky arena of climate-related litigation
Austria launches legal challenge against Hinkley Point subsidies
The non-nuclear country claims subsidies granted to proposed nuclear plant are not 'in the general interest of all EU countries'
UK told Green Deal tax breaks are illegal
European Court of Justice rules lower VAT rates for energy saving contravenes EU law, potentially raising prices for homeowners
How will the law handle Green Bonds?
Motoko Aizawa of the Climate Bonds Initiative says there are a range of issues to be addressed, starting with the legal definition of green bonds
UK government's air quality strategy goes on trial
Supreme Court to decide whether ministers need to produce a new plan to tackle poor air quality
Hinkley nuclear plant faces fresh legal challenge
German co-operative Greenpeace Energy plans to contest EU decision to approve £34bn project at European Court of Justice
Austria to launch lawsuit over Hinkley Point C nuclear subsidies
Austrian legal challenge over controversial EU subsidies for Hinkley Point C casts doubt over future of UK’s first planned nuclear reactor in 20 years