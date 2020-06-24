LEED
UK's first 'carbon neutral' laboratory secures green certification
Nottingham University celebrates dual BREEAM Outstanding and LEED Platinum rating for new chemistry lab
London council lights the low-carbon way with £6.8m GIB loan for LED streetlights
Green Investment Bank loan to finance almost 15,000 low energy LED streetlights with aim of halving Barking and Dagenham's streetlighting bill
Skanska quits US Chamber of Commerce over anti-LEED lobbying
Construction giant attacks business group's support of initiative it fears would ban the future use of the green standard by public buildings
Sustainable purchasing gets its own umbrella organisation
The Sustainable Purchasing Council is creating a framework for sustainable purchasing mirroring the LEED system for green buildings
SAP reveals plan for bigger and greener Latin American labs
Software provider aims to maintain gold LEED standard at Brazilian R&D centre as sales grow
US green builders to number almost eight million
Sustainable building sector will contribute $550bn to the US economy over the next four years, according to study
Green buildings more productive, says research
Report argues that improved "recruitment, retention of employees, less sick time and greater productivity" mean investment in green offices makes sense
McDonalds opens electric car charging restaurant
Would you like fries with that plug point?
Rival green building codes sign global alliance
BREEAM, LEED and Green Star ink deal to draw up unified approach for measuring buildings' environmental impacts
Deutsche's green HQ makeover to deliver bank savings
Energy use at Deutsche Bank's "Credit" and "Debit" towers to be cut 55 per cent as a result of building upgrade