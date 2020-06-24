Labelling
Quorn becomes first major food firm to launch CO2 labels
Carbon footprint data displayed on packs will signal to consumers how planet-friendly each product is
Government slammed for 'appalling' delay in action on toxic chemicals
MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee warn chemical pollution is a growing problem in the UK and argue the government has been slow to act
Survey: Consumers keen for carbon labelling
Two thirds of shoppers back the idea of carbon labelling for products, to help identify goods made with care for the environment
Mind the gap: Frustration grows over lapsed EU computer energy efficiency label scheme
Experts fear withdrawal of Energy Star label scheme from the EU market will make it trickier for businesses to source energy efficient office equipment
Could carbon footprint labelling still prove a popular way to trim emissions?
Carbon Trust says survey of Brits, French and Germans shows labelling can give competitive advantage
How UKIP's dubious toaster traumas will lead to higher bills and emissions for everyone
Eco-design rules have slashed energy use and bills across the EU, but, warns Andrew Warren, now Brexiteers' myths appear to have demolished hopes of further progress
Did energy labelling research mislead consumers?
TechUK's Susanne Baker hits back at recent allegations misleading energy labels are widespread across the European technology sector
Mobile phone operators team up in pursuit of industry-standard eco label
Tool developed by O2, Vodafone and Orange aims to set up industry-wide sustainability rankings
Will B-Corporations offer the path to truly sustainable big business?
B-Corps require businesses to consider environmental and social impacts, as well as financial returns - and interest in the concept is growing fast
FSC pledges to double its share of forest-based trade by 2020
New FSC strategy aims to 'empower' those most affected by mismanaged forests
New heating and hot water energy label rules could boost renewables market
Systems required to display a label rating from A+++ to G as of Saturday
ClimateCare joins B Corporation as it eyes US expansion
Carbon offsetting firm joins Ben & Jerry's and Patagonia in securing ethical certification project
Beyond certification - how a solution became the problem
TFT's Scott Poynton's new and free to download book argues the case for a fresh approach to solving social and environmental problems
Eco-innovation for better business
Are environmental labelling and information schemes driving eco-innovation - and better business?
What's next for eco-labelling?
Demand for green products is growing fast, accompanied by explosive growth in the number of environmental labels and schemes. Should oversight come from government, business or NGOs?
New EU energy-saving rules set to save households millions of pounds
Ecodesign and energy labelling set to deliver massive environmental and economic benefits
Climate Bonds Initiative lifts lid on green bond market
New list of all public climate and environmental bonds aims to boost transparency in the booming sector
Brussels frames debate for greener TVs
European Commission restarts initiative to tighten energy-efficiency regulations on monitors and digital photo frames
Whole Foods launches environmental ratings for its produce
Retailer will rank fruits, vegetables, and flowers 'good', 'better', or 'best' based on suppliers' farming practices
Vacuum cleaner manufacturers urge Cameron to back EU ban
EXCLUSIVE: Chief executive of Miele tells Prime Minister that the Ecodesign Directive provides a welcome boost to innovation
O2 and Vodafone move to create mobile phone eco label
Eco Rating 2.0 will be joined by Orange in 2015, says Forum for the Future
Supermarkets pledge to be honest about sustainable fishing claims
Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Morrisons and others commit to rolling out standardised labelling next year
New vacuum cleaner rules don't suck, CCC insists
Committee on Climate Change says banning high-powered machines will result in significant carbon savings without loss of performance
Is the EU sucking the power out of our vacuum cleaner market?
New Ecodesign efficiency rules have faced opposition from UKIP and Dyson, but what impact will they really have on the industry?