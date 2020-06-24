Kyoto
The Paris Agreement: Businesses need to understand that this time it's different
Today's signing ceremony is not only a moment of historic significance, but a signpost towards a future of regulatory reform, new investment opportunities and a changing world order
Does the Paris text offer a chance to revive sectoral approaches linked to technology and finance?
Yvo de Boer says the latest UN text should deliver an industry-focused approach to tackling climate change
Canada's new prime minister, Justin Trudeau, raises hope for climate turnaround
New Canadian Prime Minister could mark fresh start for country's role in international negotiations
Kyoto protocol's carbon credit scheme 'increased emissions by 600m tonnes'
Major UNFCCC carbon trading scheme hit by serious corruption allegations involving organised crime in Russia and Ukraine
Updated: UK confirms that it hit first carbon budget
But data shows emissions on the rise as economy recovers from recession
Canada reveals climate stance with praise for Australian carbon tax repeal
Canada discourages other industrialised nations from following through on their own climate change commitments
New Zealand scales back 2020 carbon target
Climate Change Minister Tim Groser confirms country will reduce emissions by five per cent by 2020
Nine lessons from the Bonn climate talks
The media may have given it a wide berth, but the latest round of UN climate talks could yet have major repercussions for businesses
UK emissions fall seven per cent in 2011 as gas use plunges
Relatively warm year sees gas usage at power stations at its lowest level since 1998, while homeowners turn down the heating
Russian row over Kyoto extension rumbles on
Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Kazakhstan warn that they will respond to Kyoto clause forcing them to curb emissions
Report: Belarus threatens to quit Kyoto agreement
Reuters report that cluster of Eastern European states could ditch extended Kyoto Protocol in protest at emissions caps
Doha: Davey demands climate ambition after "modest step forward"
Summit closes with agreements on climate aid, Kyoto Protocol and procedure, but green groups unhappy with "polluter's charter"
Diplomats urged to deliver "Doha Climate Gateway" deal tonight
But COP18 talks likely to continue into tomorrow as negotiators attempt to tie together key strands
Doha: Deal still within reach as final countdown begins
Agreements in the balance on Kyoto Protocol and climate aid, but nations express willingness to engage
Lord Stern: Poorer countries must share carbon-cutting burden
New paper by leading economist says action will be required from emerging economies even if rich countries produce zero emissions by 2030
Doha: Developing nations demand step up in Kyoto ambition
Poorer countries issue formal call for a strengthening of the proposed second Kyoto commitment period, as US reiterates commitment to UN talks
Expand carbon market participation at Doha, urges trade body
Emissions trading body argues that encouraging countries to participate in Clean Development Mechanism would help reduce glut of credits
Doha Summit: What to expect
BusinessGreen previews COP 18 as talks kick off in Doha this week
UN touts Clean Development Mechanism success
Much criticised carbon trading scheme has delivered $215bn of investment in emission-cutting projects since 2006
Doha Climate Summit - all the latest
BusinessGreen keeps you up-to-date with all the news and analysis from the UN's annual climate change talks
CDM reaches 5,000th carbon-cutting project milestone
Wind farm in Dominican Republic takes UN's troubled carbon trading platform to latest landmark
Australia pledges to renew Kyoto Protocol in Doha
But New Zealand refuses to follow suit and will instead sign a non-binding pledge
Bangkok climate talks prep the ground for Doha
UNFCCC says informal talks made progress, despite fears Qatar summit is heading for deadlock
Could Australia sign up to Kyoto extension?
Opposition spokesman tells paper the party could break with criticism of climate change action and support so-called Kyoto 2 agreement