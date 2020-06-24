Kingsnorth
E.ON: incentive could have saved Kingsnorth CCS project
Company suggests "low carbon" version of the Renewables Obligation including CCS and nuclear might have kept project in the UK
Updated: E.ON pulls out of UK CCS competition
Kingsnorth project deemed "uneconomic", leaving ScottishPower as only remaining entrant in government's CCS competition
Report: Kingsnorth to secure government funding for CCS project
Financial Times says E.ON and Scottish Power are to receive additional funding to help drive CCS plans forward
UK CCS competition "dead on its feet" says expert
Professor Stuart Hazeldine warns only Scottish Power can deliver CCS within the government's timetable
Civil engineers call for greater speed in UK carbon capture drive
Report from the Institution of Civil Engineers calls for the UK government to set the framework for industry to develop and implement carbon capture and storage technology
E.ON delays Kingsnorth plans but insists it is still in running for CCS funding
Question marks hang over government's CCS policy as falling energy demand prompts E.ON to shelve controversial plans for new coal-fired power plant
Tories pledge early approval for new nuclear and "clean coal"
Shadow energy and climate change minister Greg Clark maps out Conservative's green proposals
E.ON moves forward with Kingsnorth CCS plan
As the government launches its clean coal consultation, E.ON lays groundwork for Kingsnorth carbon capture project
Heat capture technology could save UK 10m tonnes of carbon a year, says study
Heat capture technology on stations such as Kingsnorth would meet 5% of the UK's requirements, say engineers
No new coal without CCS in the UK, says government
Ed Miliband announces that all new coal plants will have to demonstrate carbon capture capabilities
Kingsnorth decision unlikely before autumn
Miliband's review of UK coal policy means decision on controversial new plant remains months away
Government labelled "climate criminal" over Kingsnorth
Campaigners from developing world write to Ed Miliband urging him to impose moratorium on coal plants or risk condemnation from poorer nations
EU announces €1.75bn low carbon stimulus
€1bn to be poured into UK CCS development alone
Government accused of undermining EU emissions plan
Whitehall memo urges MEPs to vote against legislation designed to cut air pollution from power plants
Exclusive: UK government poised to set out CCS rules
Top official reveals definition on what constitutes a "carbon capture ready" power station is just weeks away
Report claims energy security fears do not justify coal expansion
Coal-fired plants should not get go-ahead, regardless of concerns over reliance on Russian gas, say scientists
Miliband hints at adoption of stronger emission targets
Climate change minister to reveal whether he will upgrade emissions targets later today
Rainbow Warrior sails into action against Kingsnorth
The rebuilt version of Greenpeace's flagship is being called into action against coal power in the UK
Government adviser likens energy giants to "big tobacco"
Jonathon Porritt predicts that the decision to acquit Kingsnorth protestors will have huge legislative and reputational repercussions for energy providers
NASA scientist defends Greenpeace at Kingsnorth trial
Founding father of climate change science brought in to support lawful excuse defence
Cheat sheet: The Kingsnorth Power Plant
BusinessGreen.com takes its microscope to the escalating row over the UK's coal policy
Energy minister signals support for Kingsnorth
Dismisses Tory proposals for tough new rules on CCS, arguing they would stifle investment
E.ON pushes ahead with Kingsnorth plans
Despite continued confusion over what constitutes "carbon capture ready", E.ON is continuing work on plans for the Kingsnorth coal-fired power station
Tories to ban coal power without CCS
"Coal doesn't have a future unless it has CCS"