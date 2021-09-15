Kim Stanley Robinson

Net Zero Festival: Science fiction pioneer Kim Stanley Robinson joins line-up

Author of Ministry for the Future to reflect on his 'climate plan for a world in flames', as futurist Alex Steffen also joins expanded Net Zero Festival agenda

