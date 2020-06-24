Katowice Summit
COP24: Five industry takeaways for emission reduction efforts
Kazuo Okamoto, chief executive at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Europe, reflects on the technology trends that need to accelerate in the wake of the latest UN Climate Summit in Katowice
COP24: The need to know business guide to the Katowice deal
UN climate summits can seem removed from the real world of business, but the COP24 result announced over the weekend is important for the green economy - here's why
The positive signal from COP24 is clear, and businesses are responding
It is easy to feel deflated after another UN Climate Summit failed to deliver the ambitious pledges that are required, but read between the lines and the signals for business leaders are hugely encouraging
COP24: Paris Agreement 'stays on course' as Rulebook breakthroughs underline global commitment to climate action
Talks in Katowice overran by more than a day, as late rows over carbon market rules escalated, but final agreement paves way for a ramping up of global decarbonisation efforts
COP24: High Ambition Coalition steps up calls for bolder climate action as talks overrun
Scheduled end of COP24 sails past as countries tussle over details of Paris Agreement Rulebook
The stranded wealth of nations?
Thijs van de Graaf and Michael Bradshaw argue a critical component of the 'just transition' is being ignored
It's coming home (maybe)
There are powerful reasons why the UK should host the COP26 Climate Summit in 2020, and they are worthy of consideration
For miners and heavy industry carbon pricing can help cut climate emissions faster
Tom Butler CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals explains why the sector is keen to see carbon pricing schemes expanded - and fast
COP24: International bodies commit to 'climate neutrality' as Katowice talks heat up
Raft of development banks and international agencies pledge to make their operations 'climate neutral'
Clean energy: How the UK is helping developing nations remain competitive without carbon emissions
DFID Minister Harriet Baldwin argues there has never been a better time to help developing nations install renewable energy sources
COP24: UK government announces £100m African renewable energy funding push
Renewable Energy Performance Platform to support up to 40 new renewable energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa
COP24: As Trump administration prepares to promote coal, business giants step up calls for bolder climate action
Business groups launch series of new initiatives to help mainstream clean technologies and sustainable practices
Tackle climate or face financial crash, say world's biggest investors
UN summit urged to end all coal burning and introduce substantial taxes on emissions
'Disgraceful': Anger grows as row stops COP24 Summit from 'welcoming' IPCC report
US, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Russia accused of blocking key text fully endorsing findings of historic report on impacts of 1.5C of warming
Global alignment of climate plans pushed to 2041 in UN draft
Late start date for synchronising national climate plans shows complacency and risks dampening ambition, warn observers
3M orders up greener Post-its, and a lot more besides
Global giant announces new sustainable product development strategy
'Another warning': IEA warns five year decline in industrial economies' emissions has ground to a halt
Agency warns there will be an uptick in greenhouse gas emissions this year from industrialised and developing economies alike
COP24 and the end of civilisation: What to expect in the age of the unexpected
The latest crucial UN Climate Summit kicked off yesterday, but trying to predict the outcome is a mug's game
Further, faster: Responding to the 1.5C challenge
As COP24 gets underway, WBCSD's María Mendiluce argues businesses stand ready to support a more ambitious climate strategies
COP24: All the latest
Check out all the latest green business news from the crucial UN Climate Summit in Katowice
G19 asserts backing for 'irreversible' Paris Agreement ahead of COP24 kick-off
US left isolated once again, but fears remains over pace of progress as critical UN Climate Summit gets underway