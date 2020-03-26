Justine Greening
We must work with businesses to stamp out deforestation
Justine Greening underlines the government's commitment to helping communities around the world phase out deforestation
Emerging economies challenge industrialised nations clean energy dominance
New report shows developing nations added 37GW of new green energy last year, compared to 43GW in OECD countries
US and UK launch fresh drive to boost green investment
Department for International Development and White House sponsor index aiming to drive clean investment in 55 developing countries
Government ducks decision on new airport capacity
Justine Greening unveils draft Aviation Policy Framework, but call for evidence on capacity delayed until later this year
Top Tories admit: we got it wrong on third runway at Heathrow
Ministers to rethink decision to rule out runway after warning that trade will move elsewhere unless airport expanded
Carbon savings promised as HS2 gets green signal
225mph trains linking London and Birmingham in 49 minutes to run by 2026 with lines to Manchester and Leeds promised by 2032
Government confirms delay to HS2 decision
Transport minister Justine Greening says no announcement on £34bn high-speed rail project will be made until January