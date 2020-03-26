John Hayes
Update: Amber Rudd appointed to DECC Ministerial role
George Osborne's former PPS to become Minister at Department of Energy and Climate Change
E.ON denies involvement in John Hayes DECC exit
Energy giant rejects reports of a plot to lobby government to extend life of coal-fired power plants
Updated: Michael Fallon set to take energy brief at DECC
Fallon expected to split role between DECC and BIS, replacing John Hayes, who moves to Cabinet Office
Energy Minister dismisses latest UK 'lights out' fears
John Hayes says amount of spare power is 'comfortable', despite warnings from SSE boss Ian Marchant that supply crunch is imminent
UK launches nuclear supply chain plan as French project faces fresh turmoil
Enel walks away from EDF’s flagship Flamanville nuclear project, raising fresh questions over nuclear costs
EDF to extend life of nuclear power plants
EDF to extend operational life of Hinkley Point and Hunterston nuclear power plants
Polling day shambles for coalition over climate change policy
Tensions grow as George Osborne's father-in-law claims chancellor is behind campaign to dilute environment pledges
Wind industry urges Prime Ministers to 'get a grip' over energy policy
Industry expresses 'huge anger' at latest attempt by Energy Minister to effectively cap new wind farm developments
Tory MP running Corby campaign 'backed rival in anti-windfarm plot'
Covert footage reveals MP's links to independent candidate
Five green things we learnt this week
From warring ministers to solar contagions we run down the top stories from the past seven days
Hayes voiced anti-wind farm views ahead of Energy Minister appointment
Controversial minister criticised wind energy in written statement opposing a proposed wind farm in his constituency
Top Tories at odds over wind farm policy
Green-minded Conservatives distance themselves from Energy Minister's comments, as Ed Davey declares: 'I am in charge of renewable energy strategy'
Cameron says renewables are up for debate after 2020
Prime Minister commits to wind projects in planning, but says parties must decide what happens when green energy targets are met
Inconsistent, contradictory and anti-democratic - this is no way to run energy policy
This crippling uncertainty can not continue – if Hayes and co have a credible alternative plan for UK energy policy, let's hear it
Breaking: Davey slams Hayes over anti-wind comments
Davey declares no change to wind energy policy, no caps for wind energy, and no review into impact on policy prices
Confusion as Energy Minister declares 'enough is enough' on wind farms
Government insists there is no change in wind energy policy as minister attacks wind farms that have been 'peppered around the country'
Leading CCS project to reveal new South Korean backer by year end
2Co set to sell unspecified stake in £5bn Don Valley project to South Korean utility
Fresh questions raised over 'blank cheque' for new nuclear
Academics warn any move by the government to cover nuclear construction risk could result in billions of pounds of subsidy
Energy minister hails smart grid opportunity
John Hayes says UK policy should promote smart grids, demand management technologies and community energy schemes
Paterson challenges 'inappropriate' rural renewables
New Environment Secretary also reveals plans to make it 'easy' for shale gas developers to clear permitting hurdles