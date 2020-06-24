JA Solar
JA Solar inks major German supply deal
Chinese firm continues global expansion drive as plans for giant factory progress
Sun still rising on China's solar makers
Shipments and profits beat analysts' expectations to return to pre-recession levels
JA Solar ups outlook, as Jinko shelves IPO
A tale of two Chinese solar firms
ReneSola snaps up Dynamic Green Energy in $88.5m deal
Further consolidation in Chinese solar energy market expected as larger players seek to rapidly expand product lines
China gathers panel of top solar execs to address EU dumping claims
Move comes as German lobby group mulls legal action to tackle alleged dumping of subsidised solar panels in European market
Q-Cells to lay off 500 staff as solar price slumps
But industry insists longer-term outlook remains bright