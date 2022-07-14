Internal Combustion Engine

Report: Local authorities 'unprepared' for EV transition

Automotive

Report: Local authorities 'unprepared' for EV transition

A lack of local investment and awareness means local authorities could struggle to adequately support the switch to EVs and the target to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030

clock 14 July 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read