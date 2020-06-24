InnovateUK
Waitrose low emission gas trucks to refuel at new biomethane station
58 state-of-the-art Waitrose lorries will use CNG Fuels' new renewable biomethane refuelling station in Northampton as part of government-funded study
The future's bright, the future's green: Clean tech innovators pitch for low carbon shift
14 green start-ups pitched a raft of exciting clean tech ideas to a host of investors at yesterday's BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum
Cleantech innovators set to pitch top green investors at BusinessGreen Forum
Next week's BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum will see inventors pitch everything from remade office furniture to hybrid motorbikes, to a room of green investors
Electric vehicle-to-grid trials secure £11m government backing
UK Power Networks, Octopus Energy, BYD, SSE and University of Leeds will trial technology that stores energy in EVs and buses for use later by the grid
Innovate UK launches first ever loan fund
UK's innovation agency branches out from grant funding with £10m loan scheme for R&D infrastructure projects
UPS trials green 'depot-to-door' urban delivery system
Logistics company aims to cut congestion and emissions with new process using electric-assisted trailers and bicycles for last mile deliveries in London
Government urges UK businesses to 'lead the world' in tackling freight emissions
New £15m funding programme to support projects that promise to tackle harmful emissions from the haulage industry
Highview wins £1.5m backing for liquid air energy storage
Hybrid LAES system will demonstrate ability to respond to grid frequency events within one second, says Highview
Richard Miller: Reflections from one of the UK's first sustainability execs
Winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BusinessGreen Technology Awards, Richard Miller reveals the thinking that shaped a career in sustainability and innovation