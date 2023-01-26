Innovate UK for UK Research and Innovation

Faraday Challenge: UK's EV battery sector receives £27m jump start

Automotive

Faraday Challenge: UK's EV battery sector receives £27m jump start

The Faraday Battery Challenge has awarded latest wave of funding to 17 UK based firms working on cutting-edge battery innovations

clock 26 January 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read