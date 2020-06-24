INDC
Net Zero: MEPs back 2050 net zero emissions target
EU Parliament calls on Member States to step up ambition on climate change ahead of upcoming UN COP24 summit in Poland
Welcome to 2017 - An uncertain year for green business
AECOM's Robert Spencer believes collaborative action will be crucial to keeping climate action on track over the next 12 months
Richard Howitt: Making integrated corporate reporting the global standard
Former Labour MEP and chief executive of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) explains the importance of effective corporate reporting in tackling climate change
COP22: 42 countries launch NDC Partnership as talk turns to co-ordinating climate action
Focus moves to 'professionalising' NDC implementation as COP22 looks to accelerate on-the-ground action
'A turning point in history' - Paris Agreement formally enters force
Diplomats caught by surprise as climate treaty enters force within months of being agreed
Five things your business needs to know about the Paris Agreement
As the Paris Agreement formally enters into force today BusinessGreen recaps the essential features of the treaty - and why businesses should care
Decarbonisation is accelerating across the G20 - but is it moving fast enough?
PwC's latest Low Carbon Economy Index shows UK and China stepping up decarbonisation efforts, but ambition still needs increasing to deliver on Paris Agreement goals
India ratifies Paris Agreement as treaty trigger threshold nears
Modi's government deposits instrument of ratification for global climate treaty to the UN on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi
Study: Paris Agreement to 'intensify' global regulation on fossil fuels
Two degrees target will "inevitably" mean tighter restrictions on oil and natural gas, Chatham House paper argues
IRENA and Terrawatt Initiative launch effort to streamline solar development
Solar Energy Standardisation Initiative aims to harmonise solar contracts and procedures to entice more private investment into fast-expanding global market
The Paris deal is done, but how credible are the pledges?
Grantham Institute report outlines how to build confidence in the raft of national emission goals that underpin the historic Paris Agreement
How much money is needed to make Paris a reality?
The Paris Agreement commits the world to limiting global warming to 'well below' two degrees - but how much will this historic pledge cost?