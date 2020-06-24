IGCC
GE inks deal to deploy "clean coal" technology in China
Joint venture with Chinese coal giant Shenhua aimed at building new gasification plants
CCS at coal-fired plants to almost double cost of power production
Report urges governments to lead carbon capture and storage projects as high costs deter private sector
Powerfuel welcomes EU carbon capture funding
Experts predict flagship project could provide base for Yorkshire CCS hub
Powerfuel's Hatfield CCS plant tipped to win EU funding
Plant will be only successful bidder to use IGCC technology if EU Parliament approves recommendations
Southern licenses advanced "clean coal" technology to China power plant
Facility promises to reduce air pollution and cut carbon emissions by between 20 and 25 per cent
Japanese utilities to test "low emissions" coal plant
$1.1bn project to trial oxygen-blown IGCC technology by 2017
Chinese institute licenses clean coal technology to FutureGen
Use of competitively priced, China-made equipment likely to prove key to deal with US project
China's first clean coal plant underway
Tianjin SynGas facility expected to be operational by 2011
Japan to offer loans to foreign clean coal developers
Financing on the cards for US and Australian power firms that commit to using Japanese clean coal technology
Investor groups team up to issue post-Kyoto wish list
Climate change investor groups in Europe, US and Australasia write to global leaders demanding international framework
GE and Schlumberger join forces on clean coal
Engineering giants will co-operate on development and promotion of IGCC and carbon capture technologies