hydrogen truck

Sainsbury's completes successful hydrogen truck trial

Transport

Sainsbury's completes successful hydrogen truck trial

Supermarket worked with EV company Electra to deliver goods using a hydrogen-powered HGV over a three-month trial that is estimated to have saved 314kg of CO2 per day

clock 16 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Government confirms expanded ban on single use plastics

14 January 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Historic opportunity': Net Zero Review calls on government to move 'further and faster' in pursuit of net zero goals

13 January 2023 • 9 min read
03

COP27: Unshackling the demand for renewables

16 January 2023 • 6 min read
04

Solar car parks could save firms £1,000 per space

16 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Rigorous, robust, and inclusive': The green economy welcomes Chris Skidmore's Net Zero Review

13 January 2023 • 15 min read