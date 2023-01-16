hydrogen generator

National Grid boosts back up power with hydrogen generator trial

Energy

National Grid boosts back up power with hydrogen generator trial

Company said trial successfully demonstrated how hydrogen generators could be used to replace diesel across 250 of its sites

clock 16 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read