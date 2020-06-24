Huawei
How optimising solar just got smarter
Huawei's FusionHome promise to boost solar outputs with keeping the upfront investment in a reasonable scope, while also laying the foundations for a smart home energy revolution
Solar wars: Huawei pledges to 'vigorously' defend SolarEdge tech patent lawsuit
SolarEdge is seeking damages, an injunction, and recall of Huawei solar inverters, but Chinese tech giant is set to challenge the lawsuit
The contract that changed the world?
BT has found a business trigger point capable of delivering exponential carbon savings
How BT made sustainability a contractual matter
EXCLUSIVE: Could BT's new contract clause change the game for supplier agreements?
Huawei set to save 130,000 tonnes of carbon thanks to pioneering contract with BT
EXCLUSIVE: BT has inserted a 'world first' clause in its contract with supplier Huawei, requiring the tech giant to measure and reduce emissions over the duration of the agreement