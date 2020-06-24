HP
HP inks $200m investment to tackle water pollution
HP's innovations in water-based inks have already had an impact on food packaging markets, tech giant says
HP debuts first PC made using ocean-bound Plastics
New HP Elite Dragonfly made using 50 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic including five per cent ocean-bound plastics
HP vows to make printing operations fully 'forest positive'
IT and printing giant confirms it has reached its goal for ensuring all its paper is 'zero deforestation' two years ahead of schedule
Start running in circles - your grandchildren will thank you
HP's George Brasher argues the business case for circular economy and 'as a service' models has now been made
HP steps up green supply chain push with launch of recycled plastic ink cartridge
Printer giant sets series of new environmental targets for global supply chain