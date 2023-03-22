House of Lords Committee

'Up sewage creek': Peers accuse water firms of prioritising financial returns over environment

Waste

Calls for water industry benchmarks and bans for bosses presiding over serious pollution, as Lords Committee slams insufficient investment that has left British waterways 'up sewage creek'

clock 22 March 2023 • 4 min read
