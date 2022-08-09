Home Depot

Home Depot announces sustainability fixes across its business

Efficiency

US DIY retail giant publishes annual ESG Report, detailing how it has cut electricity usage by 50 per cent across its portfolio since 2010

clock 09 August 2022 • 2 min read
