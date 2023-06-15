Nailing a 'common threat': Home improvement retailers launch supply chain CO2 taskforce

A new collaborative global taskforce representing hundreds of home improvement retailers around the world has been launched today in a bid to help tackle greenhouse gas emissions from the industry's supply chains and the use of products in customer homes.

Led by two global trade bodies - the European DIY Retail Association (EDRA) and the Global Home Improvement Network (GHIN) - the EDRA/GHIN Scope 3 taskforce collectively represents 224 retailers across 78 countries, and is geared towards reducing the sector's "most difficult to address" emissions which fall outside the scope of firms' direct control.

Founding members include a host of household retail brands, including UK-based Kingfisher - which owns B&Q and Screwfix - Australia and New Zealand-based Bunnings, Japanese firm Cainz, North American retail giant Home Depot, German chain Hornbach, and Finnish retail conglomerate Kesko.

The taskforce aims to encourage home improvement retailers to deliver more consistent carbon data usage across their supply chains and share best practices in both reporting and accelerating sector decarbonisation, according to the trade bodies.

EDRA/GHIN members will also be encouraged to engage with suppliers on a pre-competitive basis to see how they can support green innovation and work towards a more circular and carbon efficient economy, they said.

Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions account for more than 90 per cent of home improvement retailers' overall emissions, according to the taskforce, yet - as with most sectors - these emissions are among the most challenging to address as they fall outside firms' direct operational control.

John Herbert general secretary of the EDRA/GHIN network, said the new taskforce was therefore aimed at opening up ways to simultaneously address fundamental environmental issues while further developing retailers' businesses.

"With 224 retail companies in 78 countries, what makes EDRA/GHIN unique is that we really can bring together so much of the world of home improvement to unite around this common threat," he said.

Kingfisher's group CEO Thierry Garnier - who is also president of EDRA/GHIN - said reducing emissions in how products are made and used represented both the sector's biggest decarbonisation challenge and a major commercial opportunity.

"Many of the products we sell help customers afford to create better homes that are more resource efficient, using less energy and water," he said. "While a number of EDRA/GHIN members have been working on measuring and addressing their Scope 3 impacts in their own businesses, it is a highly complex area with many shared challenges.

"By coming together, hopefully we can find more consistent, simpler ways to drive down our emissions. I invite home improvement retailers from around the world to join us in this new taskforce."

