Hitachi Europe

First Bus and Hitachi team up for Glasgow bus fleet decarbonisation

Automotive

First Bus and Hitachi team up for Glasgow bus fleet decarbonisation

Leading bus company is electrifying its Caledonia depot with the help of 150 buses and charging technology from Hitachi Europe

clock 01 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Timberland Investment Group plots $1bn reforestation investment in Latin America

27 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Europe needs to get tough and switch to LED to meet its emission reduction targets

27 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

Sainsbury's pulls forward net zero target for own operations to 2035

26 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

Budget 2021: Sunak backs skills and innovation in speech light on fresh net zero pledges

27 October 2021 • 7 min read
05

Food brand Knorr to launch 50 regenerative farming projects by 2026

28 October 2021 • 2 min read