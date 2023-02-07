Hippo Harvest

Amazon freshens up sustainable farming with first low impact lettuce

Biodiversity

Amazon freshens up sustainable farming with first low impact lettuce

First lettuces from tech giant's collaboration with climate-tech start-up Hippo Harvest hit shelves for Amazon Fresh customers in San Francisco

clock 07 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read