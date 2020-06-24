Hinkley Point
We need to end the cozy political consensus around new nuclear
Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley argues the latest cost upgrades for Hinkley Point should trigger a serious re-think about the UK's new nuclear plans
'Challenging': Hinkley Point C nuclear plant to soar £2.9bn over budget, EDF admits
French developer again forced to increase its cost estimates for Somerset nuclear project, which may now not be generating energy until 2026
Ditch plans for a 'fleet' of new nuclear stations, NIC tells government
UK should green light just one more nuclear power station before 2025, says National Infrastructure Commission - but some experts warn ditching nuclear plans risks UK climate targets
Reports: Government primed to reject Swansea Bay tidal lagoon project
Ministers may finally decide on the £1.3bn renewable project as early as next week, as well as a new nuclear plant in Wales
Nuclear watchdog raises Hinkley Point C concerns
Management failings could affect safety at EDF power station if unaddressed, says inspector
France and UK agree partnership on new build nuclear and climate action
Bilateral pledge to 'encourage' new nuclear one of a raft of climate pledges made between two countries at this week's summit
MPs' committee slams "expensive" Hinkley Point C deal
Report by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee says poorest billpayers will be hit hardest by 35-year nuclear plant deal and calls for transparent assessment of wider jobs benefits
Can the nuclear industry step up to drive down costs?
Energy for Humanity's Kirsty Gogan warns the nuclear industry will lose out in the low-carbon transition unless it ups its cost-cutting game
New nuclear is faltering, but could renewables ride to the rescue?
With Hinkley Point already behind schedule a Plan B is urgently required - thankfully the government's imminent Clean Growth Plan provides the perfect opportunity to deliver one
Hinkley Point C already on track for 15-month delay and £2.2bn overspend
Consortium says price rises and delays are a result of a 'better understanding' of UK building standards
Macron beefs up green push with Schwarzenegger alliance and halt to oil and gas exploration licenses
The new French government is to halt licenses for new oil and gas projects, as President Macron aims another dig at President Trump's inaction on climate change
NAO slams failure to explore 'alternative approaches' to Hinkley Point
Watchdog argues that if the government had considered taking a stake in controversial nuclear project it could have slashed costs for consumers
UN asks UK to suspend work on Hinkley Point
Move likely to embarrass British government as UN agency says lack of talks with Europe means it should refrain from further work