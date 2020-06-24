Hillary Clinton
Donald Trump secures shock victory that threatens trauma for the climate
Republican candidate sweeps swing states, raises prospect of US exiting global climate deal and stepping up investment in coal power
Hillary Clinton: The greenest president ever?
Green businesses will be hoping Donald Trump's pro-pollution policies are thwarted today, but there are also plenty of positive environmental reasons to yearn for a Clinton presidency
Trump vows to 'cancel' US climate spending, but what does he mean by that?
Republican candidate vows to end both international and domestic climate spending, as Hillary Clinton mocks Trump's claim he is an environmentalist
Trump makes polluting projects a priority for first 100 days
Republican candidate's scandal-stricken campaign attempts to reset with policy programme focused on approving Keystone pipeline and slashing climate funding
US corporates pass 1GW solar capacity milestone
Last night's Presidential debate may have made no mention of climate policy, but new research shows American business is embracing green energy at impressive rates
Clinton: "We cannot risk putting a climate denier in the White House"
Hillary Clinton attacks Donald Trump's stance on climate change, and says she can not wait to appoint Al Gore as a climate advisor to the White House
Trump praises 'clean coal', as Clinton vows to make US '21st century renewable energy superpower'
Bruising debate touches on energy and climate issues forcing candidates to sketch out alternative visions for America's energy future
Al Gore joins Clinton campaign to talk climate action with young voters
Democrats campaign recruits former US vice president in bid to appeal to millenials concerned about climate change
Clinton and Trump clash over climate science and policy
Trump accused of lying as he denies saying climate change is a hoax, while Clinton pledges more support for clean energy
US moves to insert climate threat into national security policy
President Obama signs Memorandum to link climate and national security policy as renowned scientists slam Donald Trump for stance on climate action
Is US climate action set to ratchet up even further?
Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton says she would seek to nudge US emissions target up to 30 per cent cut from current 26-28 per cent goal
Republican EPA chiefs slam Trump over energy policy that will 'set the world back decades'
Trump has shown a 'profound ignorance' of science and public health issues through his stance on environmental laws, claim former EPA administrators
Is climate change Clinton's Trump card in the US presidential race?
The US election campaign shows a huge gulf in thinking between the two candidates on energy, the environment and climate change
Hillary Clinton could run on strongest climate change platform ever
The Democrats' draft platform won't be ratified until the convention, but climate activists are already hailing it as a 'monumental victory'
Hillary Clinton pledges tenfold renewables rollout on federal land
Presidential hopeful promises huge boost to clean energy production in new conservation and public land agenda
Sweeping US energy bill hangs in the balance as partisan lines drawn over Flint crisis
Major energy reform bill promising new energy efficiency and grid upgrade programmes under threat, as Democrats seek aid package for Flint crisis