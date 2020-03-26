heat networks
Oxford, Orkney and West Sussex win £102m smart energy funding boost
Smart energy storage, green heating and virtual power plants schemes funded across the country to jumpstart local energy revolution
Bristol hails first commercial heat network deal
City Council inks agreement to supply low carbon heat to 375 home Castle Park View development
Heat networks could cut UK decarbonisation costs by £3bn, ETI estimates
Report by Energy Technologies Institute (ETI) sets out pathways for cutting capital costs of developing heat networks
District heating plans warm up as £320m funding drive moves forward
Plans confirmed that aim to leverage up to £1bn investment in low carbon heat networks across the UK
Heat networks: Regulation 'now needed' says UK competition watchdog
Competition and Markets Authority study concludes heat networks offer good value for many customers, but also highlights several areas of concern
Government confirms £320m heat network funding scheme to open this year
Heat Networks Investment Project will offer loans and grants to help boost the uptake of low carbon heating networks
Government floats proposals to phase out coal and oil heating from 2020s
'We will not be heating our buildings in 2050 by setting fire to the same substances that people burned in the Victorian era' government predicts
Why government must de-risk investment in heat networks
Heat networks are the best kept secret in the energy industry, argues ADE's Tim Rotheray
'Regulate our industry', heat network developers urge government
Regulatory framework for heat networks would improve customer experience, drive down prices and cut investment risk, industry report concludes