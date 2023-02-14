Halifax Intermediaries

Halifax Intermediaries embeds EPC data into mortgage application process

Buildings

Halifax Intermediaries embeds EPC data into mortgage application process

Move from lender's specialist mortgage arm aims to help clients understand their home's energy efficiency and fund improvements

clock 14 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
02

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

'A List' cities: CDP ranks cities for transparency and climate performance

14 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Has the fossil fuel industry 'captured' the UK's CCS programme?

16 November 2023 • 7 min read
05

NatWest teams up with Airbnb to boost hosts' energy efficiency

16 November 2023 • 3 min read