Greg Barker
Aluminium industry must take the lead in building the low-carbon economy
Former Energy and Climate Change Minister Lord Greg Barker makes the case for low-carbon aluminium in a low-carbon world
Green Lunch with... Lord Barker
The former Climate Change Minister joins us at Palomar to talk climate politics, environmental policy, and what businesses need to understand about Whitehall
Former Conservative Climate Change Minister calls on Prime Minister to 'rethink' Green Investment Bank privatisation
Lord Barker confirms he has written to Theresa May urging her to reconsider plan to fully privatise Green Investment Bank, as fresh reports emerge about future prospects for the bank
Cross party concern over GIB sale reaches fever pitch
Conservative, Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green Party MPs and former ministers speak out over their fears green lending institution will be neutered
Former energy ministers warn the UK will struggle to meet 2030 carbon targets
The REA's James Court reflects on Ed Davey and Greg Barker's recent assessment of their time at the helm of DECC
Southern Solar becomes latest casualty of feed-in tariff crisis
Third green energy company goes bust as Lord Barker warns government proposals will lead to 'catastrophe' for industry
Former Climate Change Minister Greg Barker awarded peerage
Greg Barker, Anne McIntosh and William Hague to boost 'Green Tory' presence in the House of Lords
Amber Rudd seeks to unleash 'solar revolution' in new role as Energy and Climate Change Secretary
Former Climate Minister Greg Barker says new ministerial team faces daunting job in managing tight renewables subsidy budget
Seven green Tories standing down from Parliament
Will the departure of so many environmental champions herald a lurch to the right for the Conservatives?
Could new pension freedoms spark renewables investment surge?
Former Climate Minister Greg Barker predicts retirees could use lump sum payments to invest in green technologies that would boost their energy independence and offer attractive returns
Cameron's climate envoy blames big six energy firms for green deal's failure
UK’s leading energy companies ‘have no interest in real energy efficiency’, says Tory MP Greg Barker
Mayor Boris appoints Greg Barker as chair of London Sustainable Development Commission
Former Energy and Climate Change minister to chair capital's green advisory body with brief to boost London's low carbon industries
Leaders under fire for failure to attend post-UN climate summit meetings
Greg Barker, David Cameron’s former top climate change aide, criticises heads of state for no-show at New York dinner
Greg Barker aims to drive green investment in new Climate Envoy role
Former Minister outlines remit of new role supporting David Cameron on Climate Change
Greg Barker appointed as Prime Minister's climate change envoy
Former Climate Minister takes up role days ahead of New York Summit
Has Cameron quietly downgraded his government's climate change minister?
DECC insists change from minister of state for climate change to undersecretary of state for climate change 'doesn't make any difference' to government's approach
Greg Barker: 'Climate change and care for our planet is the cause of my life'
Former Climate Change and Energy Minister suggests he may work with Environmental Defense Fund after quitting politics next year
So, farewell then Greg Barker
Tributes paid as the hugely popular Energy and Climate Change Minister steps down
A tale of two Tories
The departures of Owen Paterson and Greg Barker send conflicting signals about the direction of the Tory's green agenda decarbonisation
Cameron urged to overrule solar subsidy cuts
More than 150 businesses call on government to revisit proposals to halt solar farm subsidies
Labour: Government solar cuts could slash development pipeline by a third
Shadow energy minister says government's own figures show changes to subsidies could reduce predicted deployment by 30 per cent
Tory ministers underscore commitment to green economy
Greg Barker outlines plans to build on Green Investment Bank success, as Michael Fallon stresses ongoing government support for offshore wind energy
Government ducks questions over controversial solar subsidy review
Response to parliamentary question confirms only that planned changes to solar subsidies are "intended" to take effect from next April
Barker pledges to tackle renewable energy connection waiting lists
Climate Minister says he is committed to removing more of the barriers faced by community-scale clean energy projects