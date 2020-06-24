Greg Barker

Green Lunch with... Lord Barker
The former Climate Change Minister joins us at Palomar to talk climate politics, environmental policy, and what businesses need to understand about Whitehall

A tale of two Tories
The departures of Owen Paterson and Greg Barker send conflicting signals about the direction of the Tory's green agenda decarbonisation