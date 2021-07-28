ADVERTISEMENT

Green Recovery Challenge Fund

Nature recovery and tree planting projects share £40m government funding

Policy

Nature recovery and tree planting projects share £40m government funding

Some 90 projects aim to support 2,500 jobs and plant one million trees with grants from Defra's latest funding round

clock 28 July 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Study: Electric cars undercut petrol and diesel on total cost of ownership

22 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

'Woefully inadequate': Report warns global oil and gas industry set to thwart chances of a 1.5C world

22 July 2021 • 4 min read
03

Tesla to open up global charging point network to all EV brands

26 July 2021 • 3 min read
04

Octopus Renewables snaps up independent distribution network operator Eclipse

22 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Green Gas Levy: Tariff scheme to fund biomethane plants set for autumn launch

22 July 2021 • 4 min read