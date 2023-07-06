The UK's climate policy progress has stalled, but how does it get back on track? That was the question for policy experts gathered at yesterday's Institute for Government conference
The Party has provided the clearest signal yet that it plans to deliver a huge increase in clean energy investment if it wins the next election, but it faces a series of daunting challenges if it is to deliver on its ambitious vision
Opposition set to unveil Green Prosperity Plan next week, as it promises to tackle high commercial energy costs by establishing UK as a ‘clean energy superpower’
Party wants to update National Planning Policy Statements and offer community benefits for renewables projects in bid to tackle barriers to clean energy development
Labour leader to take aim at Tories' 'laissez-faire' approach to industrial strategy, arguing bolder government direction required to drive next phase of UK green growth