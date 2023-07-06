green prosperity plan

'A profound national effort': If the UK is falling behind on net zero, how does it catch up?

The UK's climate policy progress has stalled, but how does it get back on track? That was the question for policy experts gathered at yesterday's Institute for Government conference

clock 06 July 2023 • 13 min read
Labour's Green Prosperity Plan: The five key takeaways

The Party has provided the clearest signal yet that it plans to deliver a huge increase in clean energy investment if it wins the next election, but it faces a series of daunting challenges if it is to deliver on its ambitious vision

clock 19 June 2023 • 17 min read
Labour vows to help businesses 'hammered' by highest energy costs in Europe

Opposition set to unveil Green Prosperity Plan next week, as it promises to tackle high commercial energy costs by establishing UK as a ‘clean energy superpower’

clock 16 June 2023 • 3 min read
Reports: Labour plotting major planning overhaul to accelerate green energy rollout

Party wants to update National Planning Policy Statements and offer community benefits for renewables projects in bid to tackle barriers to clean energy development

clock 12 June 2023 • 7 min read
Keir Starmer to promise 'proper' green industrial strategy under a Labour government

Labour leader to take aim at Tories' 'laissez-faire' approach to industrial strategy, arguing bolder government direction required to drive next phase of UK green growth

clock 05 June 2023 • 4 min read
