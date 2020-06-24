green loans
Sustainable coffee: BNP Paribas and Neumann Kaffe brew up $25m loan facility
French bank establishes revolving loan facility to help support sustainable coffee farming and tackle poverty in 10 countries
BNP Paribas and Bunzl extends CO2 Emissions Reduction-Linked Loan
Banking giant agrees new €105m sustainability linked loan
'Tipping point?' HSBC launches green finance range for businesses
New suite of products includes a Green Loan, a Green Revolving Credit Facility and a Green Hire Purchase, Lease and Asset loan - BusinessGreen talks to sustainable finance lead Rob King to get the low-down
Cost competitive: Proterra and Mitsui team up for $200m electric bus credit facility
New battery lease program promises to slash the capital cost of electric buses to the point where they can match diesel rivals
Solvay links €2bn credit facility to greenhouse gas targets
Chemicals giant reaches agreement with nine banks to reduce cost of credit if it hits ambitious greenhouse gas targets
Facebook's new King's Cross HQ secures UK's first 'green loan'
Wells Fargo, HSBC UK and Helaba provide £400m loan in accordance with new Green Loan Principles
Moody's: Loans for green projects enjoy lower default rates
New study confirms that across a range of industries recovery rates are higher for business loans where the proceeds are used for green projects
Macquarie issues £500m loan for green projects
Green capital part of £2bn loan facility issued by Green Investment Group owner
Barclays launches targeted Green Trade Loans
Banking giant to offer businesses tailored working capital finance to support wide range of green initiatives