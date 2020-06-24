green gas
Net zero: Energy networks plot path to zero carbon gas grid by 2050
Energy Networks Association report urges switch to hydrogen boilers, investment in carbon capture and storage development, and major energy efficiency programme
'A new chapter': RWE to ditch coal and target carbon neutrality by 2040
German energy giant promises phase out of fossil fuel generation and 'huge investments' in renewables, storage and green gas
UPS to buy huge amount of renewable natural gas to power its truck fleet
It's the largest purchase order by any company in the US
Ørsted launches green gas offer
Ørsted to sell biogas and a carbon-neutral gas to business customers
CNG Fuels breaks ground on two food waste-based HGV fuelling stations
Firm plans to have five new public access stations up and running by the end of the year, in bid to enable long-distance, low emission trucking
Green gas milestone: One million UK homes now supplied with biomethane
There has been a surge in number of UK homes being supplied with gas from farm and food waste, according to latest data from the Green Gas Certification Scheme
Report: Natural gas home heating 'will still be around for a long time'
Further UK policy measures are needed to shift homes towards low carbon heating options, analysis by Cambridge Econometrics finds
Eight key green takeaways from the 2019 Spring Statement
Chancellor Philip Hammond covers aviation emissions, housing, biodiversity, energy efficiency and green gas in UK economic update
'A genuine step forward': Green Economy reacts to the Spring Statement 2019
BusinessGreen rounds up all the key reaction to the Chancellor's green policy measures announced today
Spring Statement: Chancellor unveils policies to 'build sustainability into the heart' of UK economy
Philip Hammond argues UK must "apply the creativity of the marketplace" to solve climate change as he announces new energy efficiency, biodiversity, construction, and carbon offsetting policies
'Urgent priority': Major rethink required to spur green gas investment
Conservative think tank Bright Blue calls for more funding and regulatory incentives to drive investment in green gas for heating UK homes
SEAT teams up with gas firm Snam for CNG and biomethane fuel push
Two companies ink partnership deal to enhance green gas fuel infrastructure in Italy, France, Austria, and beyond
Ecotricity green gas secures Vegan Society registration
Green energy supplier receives third party approval to assure customers its biogas is not made using animal by-products
Green gas: UK gears up for 'huge' surge in new biomethane plants through to 2020
Almost 50 applications for building new biomethane green gas plants have been lodged with Ofgem, with a raft of projects expected to come online by 2020
Air traffic control firm NATS pledges green energy switch
NATS, which provides air traffic services at 13 UK airports, to source 90 per cent of gas and electricity from green sources from April next year
Bristol Energy taps 'poo bus' creators to run city on sewage
Bristol-based utility teams up with GENeco, the company behind the 'poo bus', to roll out green gas produced from toilet waste
German water treatment company EnviroChemie acquires cheese waste start-up Clearfleau
British start-up turns cheese waste into green gas
Hydrogen sirens: Metropolitan Police to roll out fuel cell cars
UK's largest police force to order new hydrogen-powered squad cars under government-funded project
Home biogas: turning food waste into renewable energy
Australians love cooking with gas, but what if you could make your own supply, using leftover food waste? It may be time for more households to embrace home biogas - and stop paying gas bills
Gateshead's £30m integrated clean energy research facility takes shape
InTEGReL - the Integrated Transport Electricity Gas Research Laboratory - unveiled with view to helping UK develop a fully integrated, zero carbon energy network
Waitrose rolls out new green truck fleet
Supermarket giant unveils 10 new lorries powered by biomethane