Green Climate Fund
Lord Duncan: UK will 'walk the walk' on climate ahead of COP26
Speaking at pre-COP talks in Costa Rica UK Climate Minister Lord Duncan urges other countries to step up their climate commitments
Green groups accuse world leaders of 'failing to deliver' at UN Climate Action Summit
Despite some 'bright spots' and encouraging progress from business groups, leaders at yesterday's summit 'did not deliver' on expectations, say campaigners
G7: World leaders step up climate and Amazon fire funding
UK doubles climate aid contributions and announces extra £7m for 'Blue Belt' scheme to protect marine life, as plans emerge for new Amazon protection initiative
French UN official named as next chief of flagship climate fund
Yannick Glemarec was picked from an all-male shortlist to lead the Green Climate Fund, in a key fundraising year
US-China trade war spills into Green Climate Fund
Global green fund gets back on track with $1bn splurge, but US vetoed a project that would have loaned $100m to China
Political deadlock has put $1bn in green projects on hold
Green Climate Fund board meets in Bahrain three months after a contentious meeting failed to approve any money for projects in developing countries
Crucial global climate fund facing 'massive challenges'
Political divisions between rich and poor countries make the board of the UN climate fund 'extremely difficult to work with', says green growth chief
US Paris Agreement withdrawal - what we know so far
As the dust from yesterday clears, BusinessGreen takes stock
Obama moves to protect Paris with $500m transfer to Green Climate Fund
In one of his final acts as President, Obama arranges second cash transfer to Green Climate Fund in attempt to meet US obligations before Trump takes power