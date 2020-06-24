grantham research institute
Report: Climate adaptation policies in place in over 170 countries
Adaptation is growing in importance as impacts of climate emergency grow, researchers warn
Zero-carbon goods and services must be at the heart of UK growth
The government can create opportunities for companies by strategically identifying where UK can be competitive across value chain, argues LSE Grantham Institute's Sam Unsworth
People over profits: Learning from the rise in climate change lawsuits
Companies are increasingly in the firing line for climate litigation, argues Rebecca Byrnes at LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
Insurers disclosing climate risk need to remember their customers
Extending climate risk disclosure to customers could yield benefits for both insurers and, argue LSE's Swenja Surminski and Sam Unsworth
What is net zero?
What does 'net-zero' mean and what are the challenges - from technological to moral - to achieving it? Josh Burke at LSE's Grantham Research Institute sets out some of the issues
Study: Delaying climate action will drive up cost of meeting 1.5C goal
UK academic paper argues cost-benefit analysis remains challenging, but delaying emissions reductions only drives up cost of meeting Paris goals
Polluter pays: How can governments build public support for carbon taxes?
Study co-authored by Lord Stern argues governments should focus on building public support for strong carbon pricing, rather than limiting themselves to economic arguments
Government hails Climate Change Act progress, as study calls for 'net zero' emissions goal
Researchers at LSE's Grantham Research Institute argue Climate Change Act 2008 should be strengthened, as Claire Perry hails UK's leadership and confirms plans to 'take forward' green finance reforms