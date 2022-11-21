Gordon Ramsey

Chefs and property developers team up for gas cooker phase out campaign

Energy

Chefs and property developers team up for gas cooker phase out campaign

Newly launched Global Cooksafe Coalition sets sights on phasing out gas cookers in new kitchens by 2030

clock 21 November 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

'Climate action is finally coming home on African soil': COP27 closes with historic deal on climate Loss and Damage

20 November 2022 • 12 min read
02

Octopus' energy saving trial sees customer usage halved in peak period

21 November 2022 • 3 min read
03

'Our planet is still in the emergency room': All the reaction to the COP27 deal

20 November 2022 • 16 min read
04

Study: Public smart charging could save EV drivers over £600 a year

21 November 2022 • 3 min read
05

Plans submitted for Europe's largest EV charging hub in Edinburgh

21 November 2022 • 2 min read