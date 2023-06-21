Gold Standard

Two leading carbon offset integrity bodies are joining forces - but can they boost market standards?

Offsets

Two leading carbon offset integrity bodies are joining forces - but can they boost market standards?

Mark Carney's Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market is to work closely with Rachel Kyte's Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative through a series of new corporate standards

clock 21 June 2023 • 8 min read
Crypto carbon: Gold Standard explores how to offer carbon credits on the blockchain

Carbon Trading

Crypto carbon: Gold Standard explores how to offer carbon credits on the blockchain

Platform launches consultation to determine conditions for digital carbon credits, as new satellite and AI platform promises to track forest protection efforts

clock 15 September 2022 • 3 min read
The 'climate tech' gold rush is here - but who's going to verify its credibility and claims?

Carbon Accounting

The 'climate tech' gold rush is here - but who's going to verify its credibility and claims?

Industry Voice: We are shooting for the moon when it comes to setting ambitious climate targets and investing in new solutions, yet relying on archaic tools to make sure we are reaching them - that needs to change, argues SustainCERT CEO Marion Verles...

clock 31 May 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read