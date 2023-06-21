Mark Carney's Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market is to work closely with Rachel Kyte's Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative through a series of new corporate standards
Platform launches consultation to determine conditions for digital carbon credits, as new satellite and AI platform promises to track forest protection efforts
Industry Voice: We are shooting for the moon when it comes to setting ambitious climate targets and investing in new solutions, yet relying on archaic tools to make sure we are reaching them - that needs to change, argues SustainCERT CEO Marion Verles...