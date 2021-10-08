Global Witness

Palm oil in top brands' products linked to rainforest destruction in Papua New Guinea, investigation finds

Supply chain

Global Witness investigation finds slew of big brands and global financiers are directly or indirectly linked to human rights abuses and destruction of critical carbon sinks in Papua New Guinea

clock 08 October 2021 • 4 min read
