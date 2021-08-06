ADVERTISEMENT

Global Warming Policy Foundation

Putin's laughing now

Risk

Putin's laughing now

Delaying net zero will not only increase costs, but keep us vulnerable to Putin and Co's every whim

clock 06 August 2021 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Revealed: UK supermarkets linked to beef suppliers driving illegal Amazon deforestation

31 July 2021 • 9 min read
02

Meet the new climate sceptics, same as the old climate sceptics

05 August 2021 • 15 min read
03

Preparing for take-off: DHL Express places order for 12 all-electric aircraft

04 August 2021 • 3 min read
04

Does plastic have a future in packaging?

04 August 2021 • 3 min read
05

Deloitte launches programme to educate all 330,000 employees on the climate crisis

05 August 2021 • 2 min read